A ten-way race for the position of head of surgery at the hospital Saint Andrew of La Spezia. The ASL 5 of La Spezia has announced the competition to appoint the replacement of Stefano Berti, Genoese, five-star scalpel who went to Piedmont a year ago where he manages the hospital department “Michele and Pietro Ferrero from Verduno. A few years ago it seemed destined for Saint martin, but some university and hospital white coats opposed his arrival and the appointment was skipped. Result? Many Ligurians used to go to La Spezia for surgery, now they go to Piedmont. Ten surgeons have applied to head the department: Filippo Bianchini, Claudio Bianchi (Sarzana hospital), Luigi D'Ambra (Sant'Andrea hospital), Cosimo Feleppa (current manager of the La Spezia department), Tullio Piardi, Vincenzo Trapani (Local Health Authority of Modena), Alberto Serventi (head doctor of Acqui Terme) and two Genoese on the front line at Saint martin. The first is Stefano Scabini who has led monobloc surgery for years and the second is Nicola Solari, responsible for minimally invasive surgery. Some candidates may not appear for the selection and in any case according to recurring rumors the favorites at the moment would be Scabini, Solari and Feleppa. Obviously surprises cannot be ruled out.

ASL 2, Rebagliati ready to go home. Cirone goes to San Martino

Bruna Rebagliatiformer general director of the Chiavarese ASL 4, now on the management staff of the Genoa ASL 3, could soon return home to Savona. Michele Orlandoa manager with a passion for sailing, has been appointed general manager after having been commissioner for over a year: he wants to build his own team and is thinking about Bruna Rebagliati for healthcare management. There is another health department: the socio-health director Monica Cirone leaves ASL 2: the general director Marco Damonte Prioli he convinced her to follow him: he will deal with the organization of nursing management, training and new hospital projects.