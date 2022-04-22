The explosion occurred in the early hours of the day. In a few minutes the road was flooded and the damage also affected the sidewalk and the three nearby businesses. Merchants: “The shops are impractical, for us it is a big inconvenience”
La Spezia – The explosion of an aqueduct pipeline, which occurred around the early hours of the day in via XXIV Maggio, at the intersection with via Crispi, caused the flooding of the right side of the road.
#Spezia #skip #pipe #XXIV #Maggio #shops #flooded
Leave a Reply