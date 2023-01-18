La Spezia – Loyal and affectionate. Social. Protective of children. Curious. And with an immense will to live. The name of the canine family to which the i boxers it is molosser. Breeds selected by man, in antiquity, for work and defense. And in fact even Cesare, due to his muscular appearance, short muzzle and robust chest, was nicknamed «the bully of Piazza Brin». Yet it was enough to observe her deep eyes to grasp her true nature. Energetic but calm. It is mild.

When Cesare fell ill, the entire Quartiere Umbertino hoped that he could overcome the illness. Cesare tried to fight and stay close to his “human”, Andrea Canini, founder of thePro Spezia Ciassa Brin association, and to all the friends in the neighborhood. Unfortunately he had to give up. His paw leaning on his master’s hand moved everyone. The echo of his disappearance inspired fond thoughts. Because many, more and more, choose to have a four-legged travel companion, an ever-present friend, with that optimism that dogs never lose, not even when they have experienced abandonment and mistreatment. They live too little, unfortunately.

That’s why humans imagine them across a rainbow bridge, running happily. Caesar was always present. Photographs of him in the official Ciassa Brin T-shirt made him a star. He paraded at the carnival of dogs, promoted by Barbara Pesarin in memory of Valentina, the adored niece who died prematurely. And he participated in the period games, proposed by Giancarlo Guani, “Giba”, active in social volunteering. And Guani himself wrote a letter to Andrea, Carissimo pa’, on behalf of Cesare.

“Before the lids covered my eyes – he wrote – I saw your image for the last time which was blurring, so I captured it and carried it inside me. With the paw wrapped in white I caressed your face. A beautiful feeling. Now please don’t make me feel bad and stop the dew from slipping on you. Remember the years, the months, the days, the hours, the moments spent together». Then, with a “four-legged” hug, she recalled playing together.

“Everyone ready? Caesar are you there? So off to the race, with your children». Signed Cesare, the “bully” of Piazza Brin. It really was like that. The boxer shared everything. An image by photographer Roberto Celi has portrayed him forever, while he was giving Giba a hand, in tug of war, while Andrea Canini marked the pace, with the megaphone. Touching thoughts have been written for Cesare, united in the memory of other beloved dogs who have passed away.