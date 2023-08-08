La Spezia – The last act, the one that engraves the results of the ninety-eighth edition of the Palio del Golfo in stone. In addition to the awards for the best water villages, the awards for the traditional parade have arrived in Piazza Europa. Specifically, it was San Terenzo who won.

The special prizes, however, were three. The best wagon went to Muggiano, capable of reconstructing a real churchyard. Cadimare won best soundtrack. Finally, Fossamastra received recognition for the most beautiful costumes.