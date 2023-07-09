La Spezia – The little Queen didn’t make it. She managed to chew some kibble, broken up for her by the volunteers of the La Spezia kennel. She let herself be pampered, right up to the end. And so she fell asleep in their arms. The kids from the non-profit organization L’Impronta were crying. It was a difficult Sunday. Everyone hoped that the kitten, so tiny, could make it. The veterinary doctors, however, immediately explained that it was already a miracle that her heart had held up when they shot at her.

The strength of her three or four months of life made her cling to hope. She fought with all her soul, she tried. It wasn’t enough. AND not even the immense wave of affection was enough which has arisen in the last few hours, since it was known what had happened to her. «Regina is no more…». At the shelter, volunteers don’t hold back their sorrow. The voice breaks. Because yes, she was “just” a cat, and it is true that every day many human beings lose their lives, somewhere in the world: but pain is pain. “It’s not that loving animals takes anything away from closeness to other human beings,” they whisper. Happy endings were hard to hope for. The survival margins were very small. Whoever shot her unloaded a shower of pellets at her, a hurricane. Regina had remained there, abandoned. She would have died of hunger and thirst, alone, if she hadn’t been rescued and taken to the kennel of the Municipality of La Spezia, where she was not left alone even for a moment.

There in via Brigola, the last outpost in La Spezia, where the bordering territories of Arcola and Vezzano begin, someone took the rifle and shot her. Someone who didn’t even bother to find out if she was alive or dead. Someone who probably never thought about it again. There are many in the city who want the police to carry out investigations on the spot. “There must be a register of hunters – the animal rights associations protest – there won’t be all these guns in the neighborhood”. At the moment, the results of the first checks have not been disclosed. However, there are those who have already offered to assist and support the volunteers, if it comes to a trial. There are those who are ready to pay legal fees, “to obtain an exemplary sentence”.

There may be different opinions on hunting, but here we are talking about a helpless kitten, targeted and sentenced to death, moreover in an area full of houses, close to a very busy road. An unjustifiable gesture, which cannot be let slip away like this. Whoever fired must at least come to understand the seriousness of her actions. Especially if it is true, as we hear, that there have been precedents there. Just a few months ago, in San Marino the killing of a cat by a national cycling champion has aroused indignation. He fired from the window with an air rifle. The boy is only 21 years old and has won many medals. He was sentenced to pay an sshare of 4 thousand euros. Before the judge, at least, he admitted his responsibility and gave a series of “explanations”, saying that he “didn’t aim at the cat”, that he was “convinced that the rifle couldn’t kill”, that he “didn’t know what era”.

The story aroused one vast echo, for the senselessness of the gesture, which deeply embittered the boy’s own family. He apologized, agreed to volunteer at a shelter. The La Spezia community hopes that at least a clarification will be reached. Especially if it is true that there have been other episodes. This is the message spread by the boys of the kennel: «Regina didn’t make it. Regina took her briefcase and left. Her briefcase was heavy, heavy as lead, heavy as the eighty pellets that tortured her slender little body. Regina has become her in spite of her the symbol of human wickedness. Regina forgive us, she forgives these miserable human beings who use weapons to take the life of non-human creatures of the Earth, assuming the right to kill. We will never forgive your killer, justice will take its course and we only hope for an exemplary punishment because these atrocities must stop. Run happy little one, free and light, we now have the weight of those eighty lead pellets in our consciences».