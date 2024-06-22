the parade

Daniele Izzo

The Pride 2024 procession, made up of floats and thousands of people, paraded through the streets of the center of La Spezia. The meeting was at 4.30pm in Piazza Brin. An hour to gather voices and colours, before leaving for the Pin, the meeting point of the event. Thus, for more than two hours, the city celebrated and the sea of ​​people arrived facing the sea after having walked along Corso Cavour and via Gramsci and Chiodo (video by Daniele Izzo)



00:56