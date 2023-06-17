La Spezia – Colours, music and happiness. A colorful sea of ​​people, to the rhythm of some of the most famous songs of recent years, attended the second Pride organized in La Spezia. An event which, between slogans, rainbow flags and much more, was the heart of a three-day event aimed at combating inequalities related to sexual and gender identities.

La Spezia, the Pride 2023 parade colors the city center with over two thousand people



Four carts from Piazza Brin they reached the sea, parading through the streets of the city. Behind, between music, dances, words and lots of smiles, more than three thousand people they chanted their slogans. “Always off the rails”. “Long live gender equality”. “He cannot patriarchate forever.” “We are people who want to like each other, not please you.” And again: “I have a pride that does not pass”; “I have a law that doesn’t pass”; “We don’t unionize on rights”.

These are just some of the slogans that, handwritten or printed on huge billboards, accompanied the rainbow people through the streets of La Spezia. «We are all equal in our diversity. We have no differences. – exclaimed Stefania Novelli of Arci before the start of the fashion show – Differences create inequalities, diversities unite. We are here to remind Italy, the Government and all the political forces of this». Before the carts moved towards the Pin, the words of Luca Comiti, general secretary of CGIL La Spezia echoed her: «I see a colorful, free and lively square. Our presence is necessary and strategic, especially in a historical moment like the one in which we live. I reiterate the need to protect individual freedom, on which our country still suffers from an infinite backwardness. For this we must reject the right’s attacks on people’s rights. Attacks that are not random, but the clear plan to hit the most fragile of society”.

The microphones having been silenced and the volume of the speakers raised, the wagons then left. The procession passed along corso Cavour, via dei Mille and via Gramsci. It passed in front of the Camec to turn onto via Chiodo, via Tommaseo and via Mazzina before returning to the Pride Village del Pin. A total journey of three kilometres, organized by the Anti Homophobia and Transphobia Network and characterized by the possibility of queuing up at any point and behind the wagon that best reflected the various personal preferences. On that of Raot, in fact, there were the organizer Cristian Zinfolino and Stephanie Glitter, drag model and godmother of the parade. With the CGIL, however, space for dj Franco Amato with music from the nineties and the vocalist Davide Bertacchini. Non una di Meno, on the other hand, proposed techno pop thanks to the Notturna Indecorosa dj set.

In short, everything is spun for the best. «The square was colorful and joyful. – said Jacopo Ricciardi, a member of the national political committee of the Communist Refoundation – We wanted to be there to defend civil and social rights. It was important not to miss. We prefer rainbows to the storms of wars.” Added Jessica Ciuffi of Non una di meno: «We took to the streets of the city with our imperfect bodies. We leave no one behind. We want to take back everything that has been taken from us. And therefore we can no longer accept the systemic violence of those who want us to be marginalized”.