La Spezia – Stefano Massimi, Luca Barbarossa, Roberto Mercadini, Massimo Cotto, Drusilla Foer, Andrea Pennacchi, Simone Cristicchi, Antonio Cornacchione, Valerio Aprea, Rocco Papaleo and Stefano Fresi. And again “Earth, wind and fire experience”, “The Manhattan Transfer” and Stanley Clarke. After presenting the summer concert program, the municipality of La Spezia has doubled displaying the billboards of the fourth edition of the “Estate Festival” and of the “International Jazz Festival”.

The two events will intertwine in the months of July and August. The show by Stefano Massini and Luca Barbarossa will start on July 15th. Gradually, it will then be the turn of all the others: from “Eleganzissima” by Drusilla Foer to “Paradiso – From darkness to light” by Simone Cristicchi, without forgetting Rocco Papaleo, Stefano Fresi and all the others. “We have the honor of having an event like the La Spezia Estate Festival dedicated to theatre. – underlined the mayor Pierluigi Peracchini – In doing so, we bring to our territory the biggest shows currently around Italy. It will be a beautiful summer, with big names and many events that we propose again in the format of live performances in Piazza Europa”.

The 55th edition of the International Jazz Festival, however, will open July 25 with four-time Grammy Award winner Stanley Clark. It will be closed by the guitarist Al Di Meola, internationally recognized as a virtuoso of the first order. In between the “Earth, Wind and Fire experience by Al McKay”, the “Doctor 3”, the “The Manhattan Transfer” and Daniele Di Bonaventura. The mayor resumes: “It will be the most beautiful edition ever, a real cornerstone of the La Spezia summer. We host artists of international renown, who have won multiple Grammys and have stars on the Los Angeles walk of fame”.

The complete calendar of “La Spezia Summer Festival”

Saturday 15 July: “The truth, please, about love” by Stefano Massini and Luca Barbarossa

Tuesday 18 July: “Black fire on white fire” by Roberto Mercadini

Thursday 20 July: “Recital – 20 laughs” by Debora Villa

Saturday 22 July: “Decamerock” by Massimo Cotto

Sunday 23 July: “Eleganzissima” by Drusilla Foer

Monday 31 July: “A small Odyssey” by Andrea Pennacchi

Tuesday 1 August: “Paradise – From darkness to light” by Simone Cristicchi

Wednesday 9 August: “Deo ex machina – Olivetti a stolen opportunity” by Antonio Cornacchione

Friday 11 August: “Waiting for the Apocalypse” by Valerio Aprea

Sunday 13 August: “Divertissement” by Rocco Papaleo

Thursday 17 August: “Cetra once – homage to the Cetra Quartet” by Stefano Fresi

The program of the “International Jazz Festival”

Tuesday 25 July: Stanley Clarke

Wednesday 26 July: “The Manhattan transfer”

Thursday 27 July: “Big night of soul”

Friday 28 July: pay homage to Astor Piazzolla

Sunday 30 July: Al di Meola