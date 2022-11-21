La Spezia – A pensioner was hit by a pickup truck near the cruise terminal, in La Spezia. The accident occurred at a point on the Italian side road where, according to an initial reconstruction by the local police, pedestrians would be prohibited from passing through.

Driving the pickup was a middle-aged man who had borrowed the vehicle from an acquaintance. Dramatic operations to free the pensioner who, in fact, was trapped under the vehicle. The man was then transported to hospital by 118: his conditions are serious.