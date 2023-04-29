Towards the season

Daniel Izzo

La Spezia – The season of the villages of La Spezia is in full swing. The measurement, staged at the Molo Italia, saw men from the Uisp rowing sector and seven students from the University of Genoa proceed with the measurements to obtain the measurement certificate suitable for competing in the competitions preceding the Palio del Golfo and in the rowing challenge next August 6th.



02:59