Daniel Izzo

– Rossella Fiamingo, Alessio Foconi, Gabriele Cimini, Michela Battiston, Eloisa Passaro, Luigi Samele, Martina Favaretto, Daniele Garozzo and many others. These are the names of the athletes, some Olympians, who participate in the absolute Italian fencing championships organized in La Spezia from 7 to 12 June. The competitions are held at the Pala Mariotti: admission is free.



01:19