La Spezia, sport in power: the 31st Silvio Guani memorial presented



La Spezia – Volleyball, basketball, handball, athletics, cycling, fencing, shooting, karate and soccer. Nine disciplines, one watchword: sport. The thirty-first edition of the “Silvio Guani” memorialscheduled for Sunday, will attract hundreds of children to the Montagna sports field who will have the opportunity to try their hand at various tournaments.

«The game is the fundamental component of the event» explains Giancarlo Guani, son of Silvio and organizer of the event. «Sport must act as a trait d’union. – continues – After having hosted the best volleyball players in the world, we realized that the focus of everything is for children to play». For a few hours the young participants will be able to get away from the daily talk. Schemes, tactics, thoughts and indications will be sacrificed on the altars of fun and interdisciplinarity. “Children just have to think about having fun. – highlights Guani – The important thing is that they understand the value of sport and being together. The hope is that disciplines will be exchanged. For example, a boy who practices karate can approach and try other disciplines. Besides, they will all be winners.”

At the end of the day, the awarding of clubs and athletes will be held without any merit ranking. Each participant will receive a certificate and a celebratory t-shirt. «We will see a series of mini-championships. – adds the councilor for Sport Marco Frascatore – But the doors of the Mountain will be open to all». Even to those who, in particular, will not compete in any tournament. It will not only be a sporting event, but also a moment of celebration and aggregation. In addition to the eight disciplines, children will enjoy cotton candy, face painting, live music and traditional games, such as stealing the flag or sack racing. «All – resumes Frascatore – in the name of Silvio Guani».

Sports pioneer in the province of La Spezia, Guani was a great athlete and sports manager. Mayor Pierluigi Peracchini explains: «We celebrate it with emotion and deep memory. He was a great sportsman from La Spezia who dedicated himself to various disciplines in his life, from football to volleyball without forgetting weightlifting. With this day organized for the youngest, we are keeping alive the memory and values ​​of him that he lived and embodied in a long career. It will be a very nice edition, above all because it will be able to take place in a modern and efficient structure».

The renovation of the Montagna sports fieldindeed, it continues. The mayor continues: «We have already carried out a series of important interventions. The last one will be about archery, which we will move there. We strongly believe in the citadel of sport, which is becoming a place for people living in La Spezia as much as possible. Therefore other modifications are planned. Also considering that next year the city will host the absolute Italian athletics championships». Finally, after the award ceremony, the children will be able to watch the Bersaglieri brass band up close. The memorial dedicated to Silvio Guani, in fact, was included in the activities relating to the seventieth national gathering of feathered infantrymen.