La Spezia – Yet another episode of bad nightlife, Saturday evening. In the night between 15 and 16 July, two girls were taken to bathe in the fountain in Piazza Garibaldiin the city centre.

It all happened after midnight. When it was fifteen minutes before one o’clock, the municipal police intervened on the spot together with a carabinieri patrol. The two girls, who were bathing in the fountain, then went out. It clicked for both a fine for violation of the urban police regulation which provides for the prohibition of immersion in public fountains.

But that’s not all. At one of the two, found by the agents with one bottle of beer in handanother fine was imposed: the one for violating the mayor’s ordinance which prohibits its consumption after 10pm.