La Spezia – “The Municipality of La Spezia saves the Christmas trees”. With this slogan, the councilor Kristopher Casati announces the new initiative of the Municipality of La Spezia. The fir trees decorated and used during these festive days in La Spezia homes and commercial establishments will be replanted on Mount Parodi.

From 8.30 to 12 and from 13 to 18.30, those who wish can bring their tree to Piazza Europa. There will be a truck on site, made available by the administrationfor harvesting plants.

«We continue to carry out activities in favor of the environment by collecting Christmas trees. – said the mayor Pierluigi Peracchini – Tradition is not incompatible with the environmentbut rather we are once again promoting environmental protection».