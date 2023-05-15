Spice – Roberto Vecchioni will hold a lectio magistralis in La Spezia to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Palazzo degli studi “Umberto I”, seat of the classical high school “Lorenzo Costa”. Singer-songwriter and professor of Latin and Greek in the high schools of Milan and Brescia, Vecchioni will be Wednesday 31 May at the Teatro Civico to discuss the theme of the value of the classics in contemporary society.

“It will be an honor to have a professional of his caliber as a guest on a special occasion for our city like the century since the inauguration of the Palazzo degli Studi – said the mayor Pierluigi Peracchini -, an established reality for the training activity it carries out for the new generations, workshops and extracurricular activities involving students and more”.

The event, promoted by the Municipality of La Spezia with the contribution of the Liguria Region, is open to students of schools in La Spezia. “We are hoping for a large attendance,” said school director Franco Elisei. The Palazzo degli Studi was inaugurated in 1923 by King Vittorio Emanuele III after three years of work. Built by the Nino Ferrari company in an area where the medieval suburb of Torretto, now Piazza Verdi, stood, in addition to the Costa classical high school, it houses the headquarters of the “Ubaldo Mazzini” middle school and the Sala Dante, the site of many solemn public events. The external decorations are the work of the Pisan architect Armando Titta. The building has been declared of cultural interest by the Ligurian Superintendence of Fine Arts since 2019.