La Spezia – Lo Spezia, who is amazing once again in Serie A, can now start doing it on Sorare, fantasy football with players’ digital cards. He joins Genoa and Sampdoria, among the 13 Italian companies participating in the championship with blockchain on the International Fantasy Football platform. And the number of clubs rises to 225 – including big names such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool – globally.

In Italy with the Ligurians there are Juventus, Lazio, Naples, Milan, Inter, Udinese, Cagliari, Verona and Monza. Now collectors from all over the world will be able to play, collect and exchange even the digital cards of La Spezia players, from Martin Erlic to Salva Ferrer, from Giulio Maggiore to Ivan Provedel.

Between passion and strategy, to build your own fantasy team, with limited, rare, super rare and unique cards: Ronaldo’s unique card was sold in February for $ 290,000.

Sorare has over 200,000 active users worldwide, in 180 countries. Founded in 2018, headquartered in Paris, it is funded by a world-class investment team that includes Benchmark, Accel Partners, e.ventures and footballers Gerard Piqué, Antoine Griezmann and André Schürrle.

