La Spezia – It’s raining inside the school. Today’s rainfall has caused significant infiltration within the temporary modules that have been installed at the Capellini Sauro institute, to allow lessons to take place despite the construction site being under way to adapt and make the structure safe. Work they have foreseen the movement of some classes also in other city structures.

The Province of La Spezia today announced a “temporary problem”. Which however, for tomorrow, will force the students of the classes that use the modules to return to stay at home. And to adopt, at least for a day, alternative distance learning. Again in front of computers or tablets, as happened during the pandemic. This will be until the situation in school environments is restored. In all likelihood we will be able to return to normality from Monday, with lessons in person in the classroom.

«Due to a problem related to an infiltration of rainwater – confirms the via Veneto institution in a note released today in the late afternoon -, the temporary modules in use as an educational space at the Cappellini Sauro institute in La Spezia, necessary to guarantee scholastic continuity during the planned renovation and commissioning works building standards, they will have to undergo urgent maintenance work tomorrow.”

It is also scheduled for tomorrow a disturbance which could bring new rains. For this reason the Province, “given the current weather situation, and for tomorrow only, in agreement with the school management” has prepared the “temporary alternative distance learning” for pupils and teachers who in this period were using those teaching spaces. «The technical staff of the Province is already busy repairing the structures and restoring full use of the temporary infrastructures» concludes the note.