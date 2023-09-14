Spice – Wake up early, traffic on the streets and squares filled not with tourists but with colorful backpacks and sleepy eyes. The holidays are over and school has officially started. The ringing of the first bell welcomed more than twenty-five thousand students to the various schools in the city.

The start of lessons at Costa della Spezia high school

From Sarzana to the Riviera, therefore, everyone is in class, including teachers and professors. As well as the service staff and managers. The classic routine began again and, as usual, the city also returned to a different rhythm. The morning traffic, which until yesterday was dominated by those on their way to work, today has seen an army of parents accompanying their children to school. And so it will be from now until next June. But that is not all. The buses returned full in the early hours of the morning. And the traffic police checked that the influx went smoothly.



The school year begins at Parentucelli-Arzelà in La Spezia

The horizon of restrictions he appeared far away. The general context, compared to the difficult years of the pandemic, seemed serene and calm. No masks covered the faces of the students, happy to see friends and classmates again. In the hope that the situation will remain this way until the end of the school year.