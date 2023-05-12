Spice – La Spezia is a candidate for UNESCO Creative City. This was announced by the civic palace with a note on the sidelines of the meeting held in Rome of the delegation led by Pierluigi Peracchini, mayor, Manuela Gagliardi and Patrizia Saccone, respectively councilor for Major Events and Urban Planning, and Federico Giorgilli, project coordinator with Anna Maria Tripodi , Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs. “It is a recognition conferred on about 300 cities distributed in more than 90 countries of the world, of which only 13 in Italy”, specifies the Municipality of La Spezia.

“The Unesco Creative Cities make creativity an element of development and resilience, the title is permanent and is awarded to the realities which, after taking part in a selection process, are winners in one of the seven creative clusters that UNESCO foresees: Literature, Cinema, Crafts and Popular Art, Media Arts, Gastronomy, Music and Design”.

The excellence for which La Spezia is a candidate is design which design and production headquarters of the most important yacht and superyacht brands as well as hosting having a degree program in Nautical Design.

Peracchini says: “Our city is home to many world leading companies in the nautical and megayacht construction sectors, in fact it has become a capital of the sector thanks also to the “Miglio Blu” project, a new district dedicated to all the production realities linked to the sea ​​economy. Without forgetting the dedicated university centre. These uniquenesses allow us to have what it takes to apply for our city to have the recognition of Unesco Creative City for Design”.

“A project of great value – Undersecretary Tripodi underlined during the meeting – A support indicative of a sensitivity towards this reality on the part of the Farnesina”. “We are proud to be able to present our candidacy”, explains Gagliardi while Saccone adds: “The goal is the promotion of the city”. by 30 June the Italian National Commission for UNESCO choose among all the Italian cities that have come forward the two to support while the nomination by Unesco will arrive on 31 October.