La Spezia – Bottled, punched, kicked and stabbed. It is the balance of a Far West brawl that took place on Saturday evening near Piazza Brin, on which the flying department of the State Police is investigating. Two episodes. The first: one maxirissa unleashed between Dominican and Colombian citizens. The second: another episode, a few hours later, in which some North Africans were also involved.

It all happened around 10pm. The violence took place in via Firenze. But the brawl didn’t stop there. To the sound of shots and flying bottles, the two groups moved in the included section between via Milano and piazza Brin.

The inhabitants of the neighbourhood, drawn to the windows by the screams, did not believe what was happening in the street. Especially after attending one similar scene just the week before. Also on that occasion, two groups faced each other with broken bottles in the center of the square.

According to the stories of those who witnessed the last episode, Saturday’s brawl was even more violent. One person was wounded with several blows to the chest and a thigh (fortunately it is not serious even if she is hospitalized).

The damage is huge: overturned mopeds, shattered car windows.

It remains to be understood what sparked the brawl. And the fear of the inhabitants remains in the neighborhood. “The violence in the city does not stop. he-he underlined in a note Fabio Cenerini – After what happened in Piazza Europa, helpless and desperate citizens watched from the windows what happened in Via Firenze between Colombians and Dominicans».

The city councilor concludes: «The situation has gotten so out of control that it would take the army to control the streets. This because the forces of order are too few now in relation to the level of crime reached in La Spezia. However, the matter will be brought back to the first city council.’