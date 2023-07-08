La Spezia – The boys of the non-profit organization L’Impronta, who manage the kennel of the Municipality of La Spezia, they called her Queen. They ideally wanted to give her a crown, to convey the idea that life can still give her something good: if she manages to survive, with eighty dots in her body.

It does not go out, the echo of violence discharged by unknown persons on cat in via Brigola. The little one, three or four months old, managed to eat some croquettes yesterday. She lets herself be picked up, but her eyes are petrified for the moment. She still looks away. She is incredulous. It seems that not even she can believe that someone has made a target of him.

“It’s still too much soon to avert the worst – explain the volunteers – but she is trying hard, showing appetite and will to live. Despite her unspeakable cruelty and injustice, she has come to trust us.’





history La Spezia, the police are looking for whoever shot a kitten in the muzzle in via Brigola Sondra Coggio 07 July 2023

Regina has become, in spite of herself, a symbol of the many violence committed on animals daily. There is a desire for an entire city to figure out who did it. And not just because a criminal offense has been committed. It is precisely to try to “understand” what can trigger such uncivilized and senseless behavior.





They are present at the place of discovery several surveillance cameras. The images have been captured. The authorities are looking into them. At the moment nothing has been reported yet, regarding the investigation. However, there have also been numerous reports from citizens. It seems that there have been precedents. Other acts of violence appear to have taken place in the same area. The police will verify the validity of the testimonies, which seem precise, and the possible connection between the previous events and the one that happened to the kitten. Being an armed person, there is also an urgency profile.

The boys of the Footprint are taking turns always cuddling the kitten. They really hope that she doesn’t die, that somehow she can manage to live with that tide of pellets stuck on her. “We will take care of Regina, like a miraculous creature – they explain – loving and pampering her, trying to make her think again about the goodness of us humans”.