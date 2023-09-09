La Spezia – Only his voice was missing. This morning the engineer Pierangelo Pistoletti, chief designer, will be heard by the judge for preliminary investigations Fabrizio Garofalo and by the prosecutor Claudia Merlino in what should be the final hearing of the evidentiary incident initiated to establish the causes of the collapse of the mobile bridge on the Pagliari dock. In the cross-examination on the expert report, which was filed by the consultants appointed by the investigating judge and which aims to shed light on the causes that led to the disaster that occurred in May 2021, Pistoletti had not yet been able to be present due to personal reasons. A central figure was that of the designer who, together with three other colleagues, had created the design of the infrastructure owned by the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea.

They were 35 people are registered on the register of suspects, after investigations by the Carabinieri, including designers, presidents of the Authority, technicians, operators and dealers. The offended party is the organization in via del Molo, owner of the infrastructure which was removed from the access canal of the Pagliari dock and lies under seizure in a nearby clearing. The hypothesis of the crime is that of negligent collapse. The evidentiary incident, postponed for months due to the complex work of compiling the expert report and the need to widen the circle involving all the potentially involved actors, was supposed to end this summer with the prosecution’s rejoinders. Precisely due to Pistoletti’s absence, a further hearing has been scheduled for September, for today, with the investigating judge Garofalo who will be applied by the Massa court to conclude this fundamental phase. The prosecutor’s assessments, with the support of the consultants, will take into account all the elements that emerged during the evidentiary incident. From there it will be assessed which profiles could emerge from the proceedings, with dismissal, and which ones will instead see the accusation formalised.

The evidentiary incident it is in fact the legal institution that allows the acquisition of elements and testimonies which then take on the value of real evidence even before the start of a possible trial. «The collapse of the bridge occurred due to the sudden breaking of the hinge bolts on the east side; following which the static equilibrium conditions were lacking” is one of the fundamental passages of the conclusions drawn by the experts Massimo Losa, Renzo Valentini and Andrea Bracciali: among these, the first two have already dealt with the collapse of the Morandi bridge. The collapse of the Pagliari bridge occurred during one of the closing operations of the mobile deck, after the passage of a boat leaving the dock. There was no involvement of people. There are many points that do not add up and which are reported, one by one, within the document.

«The root causes of the event can be identified in a series of shortcomings attributable to the drafting and approval phases of the executive project, management and execution of the works, static testing, management and maintenance”. Essentially, at all stages of the bridge’s life there would have been serious deficiencies. The project itself “could not be approved because it lacked some essential documents: safety plan during the design phase, maintenance plan and documents for the integration of the systems”. Not only. Already in the report prepared by the consultant appointed by the chief prosecutor Antonio Patrono and his deputy Claudia Merlino it was underlined that between 2013 and 2014, the operator who was responsible for maneuvering the infrastructure reported seven suspicious episodes to an engineer of the Authority: anomalies electrical, blockages of the bridge during the closing phase, vibrations and mechanical noises.