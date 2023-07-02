Spice – They persecuted her for two months with silent anonymous phone calls but also with offensive phrases. Telephone harassment has become a real nightmare such as to cause an anxious state with health problems. For this reason, six students of an art high school in La Spezia were investigated by the Genoa prosecutor’s office on charges of harassment. Victim is a high school teacher forced following these episodes to transfer to another school. The suspects are five boys and a girl between the ages of 14 and 15 who targeted the teacher for two months with continuous telephone harassment.

The woman thus decided to file a complaint against unknown persons after suspecting that the authors of the phone calls were her students but without actually detecting particular criticalities in the classes where she taught. To investigate the mobile team of the police station of La Spezia which started from the school environment acquiring telephone records of the teacher and analyzing all the phone calls received in the indicated period. The data revealed the cell phone numbers of six students, but not all of the women’s pupils, so much so that the external help of children from other classes was hypothesized. Furthermore, in the case of the girl under investigation, the number corresponded to that of her mother’s telephone.

The La Spezia mobile team then delivered the report to the Prosecutor of minors of Genoa who started the investigation against the six students on charges of harassment. Investigations that are still ongoing but from the first information that has been leaked, despite the strict confidentiality given the age of the suspects, it has emerged that the boys have already been heard right at the police station in the presence of both their parents and their respective lawyers. Many “I don’t remember”. Or even justifications that charged the reason for the calls to requests for explanations on the program.