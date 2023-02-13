La Spezia – A shelter from the biting cold and scorching heat, but also a space to chat with colleagues, recharge your phone and repair your bike. “Casa Riders” was inaugurated in via Padre Giuliani in La Spezia. A warm place, lit and with toilets, open all day to help riders in their work.

“We have sent a signal to all of Italy. – said the mayor Pierluigi Peraccini – The home of the riders is a place where workers find their dignity again. In such a delicate and sensitive sector we have given a serious signal to the riders. We need to understand that work is fundamental, but it cannot be to the detriment of people. Having said this, I hope that the companies involved in this activity realize that it is not the institutions that must provide the necessary tools and comfort to the workers, but themselves. It is useless to talk about corporate social responsibility in Europe and then abandon the riders on the street with all the consequent risks. Therefore, La Spezia has once again demonstrated that it is a city with important jobs”. He was echoed by the words of Marco Furletti (Uil), Antonio Carro (Cisl) and Luca Comiti (Cgil) who underlined the importance of a work defined as a “garrison of dignity”. “We fought for all the riders who operate in our city in difficult conditions. And, above all, to ensure that they have a shelter that could create the necessary conditions for every worker in 2022 ”, said Comiti.

After thanking the trade unions and the administration for the result obtained, however, the rider Pierpaolo Ritrovati announced a protest regarding the starting points (i.e. the virtual turnstile from which the riders take service – ed) of their service: “We have shown that, if united, we can win. The home of the riders was not a foregone conclusion, but it has become a vivid example of what the administration and the workers can do together. Unfortunately, to date, the company has not accepted our requests to transfer the starting point of our shifts here. Therefore, starting tomorrow, as a sign of protest, we will start our work from here”.