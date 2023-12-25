Spice – A nativity scene set among the rubble. A war nativity scene, with a strong call to peace. It stands out in the church in Piazza Brin, in the most multi-ethnic neighborhood of La Spezia. It is not the classic representation of the Nativity. It is the representation of a field hospital. Mary and the Child are in a bed. Joseph is sitting with them, next to them. You recognize a doctor. There is also an IV drip, to give a more complete idea of ​​a fragile context.

There are still rubble and broken tiles on the ground. And there are express references to different nationalities. The parish priest Don Francesco Vannini entrusted his message of hope in peace to words, “in this world so marked by violence and war”. He cites “the bombed hospitals of Gaza, with rationed water and no electricity”, where despite everything “we are still open to life”. And “wounded Ukraine, where peace is still called for.” And he continues: «wars close to us are raging against children, a new massacre of the innocent, never satisfied with the pain of the little ones. There are those who want to kill the future, destroy all hope. But the louder the announcement of the birth can make the difference.”

So an invocation to the gift of «become peacemakers». A hope in line with the words expressed by Pope Francis in his speech today, in which the pontiff defined “little Jesuses of today as children whose childhood is devastated by war, by wars”.