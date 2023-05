the emergency

Daniel Izzo

Everything’s ready. A few months after the last time, the La Spezia hospitality machine has once again set in motion. The Geo Barents ship will dock in La Spezia on Friday 5 May: 366 shipwrecked people will disembark from the boat. Once landed, these will be welcomed and hosted at SpeziaExpò, the palafiere currently for sale.



00:35