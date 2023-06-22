Spice. The free vaccine against the papilloma virus is guaranteed only to male homosexuals. Women, on the other hand, have to pay for the three doses capable of countering the infection that can lead to cervical cancer. Among those at risk, according to the national regulation, there are “men who have sex with other men”. No mention for women. For the GiustItalia consumer association it is “a sexist and homophobic provision” that needs to be changed.

The question arose in La Spezia where a thirty-eight-year-old presented herself in recent days at the vaccination center in via Fiume to undergo the vaccine against the papilloma virus, convinced that she could do it for free “as a person at risk”. Angela, a fantasy name to protect privacy, an employee, told the vaccinator doctor during the preliminary interview that she was homosexual and civilly united with another woman. But the doctor “showed her what was published on the Ministry of Health website, implemented by the ASL, where – reports Luigi De Rossi of GiustItalia – we read verbatim that this vaccination is reserved free of charge, among other categories, for subjects at risk for certain behaviors or conditions, including men who have sex with men.

However, Angela decided to undergo the vaccine, paying 75.50 euros. A figure that will be added to the cost of the next two doses, for 226.50 euros. However, she turned to the consumer association to report and obtain a refund. “It’s not the first time we’ve received reports of this kind. The provision applied by the Liguria Region and the National Health Service is not only illegitimate, in relation to the equality criteria enshrined in our Constitutionbut appears as sexist and homophobic.”

The association expresses solidarity with the vaccinating doctors, who apply a regulation to avoid getting into trouble, even with the Court of Auditors. But for GiustItalia behind this choice “there is no scientific basis”. Valentina Bianchini of Raot (Anti Homophobia and Transphobia Network), while not knowing the story, says that there are many people in the Lgbtqia+ community who have had difficulty facing screening, visits and accessing other services, especially those who are facing a path of transition: “On this we have found collaboration from Asl5 to activate the training and information of personnel, starting with that of the consulting room”.

Meanwhile Asl5, which with a note he confirmed Angela’s story, he remarked that «he has implemented and applied the ministerial lines expressed in the current National Vaccine Prevention Plan 2017/19, as is due from an institutional point of view. According to the document, the lady was not entitled to the free service, as on page 74, the HPV vaccine is recommended only for “men who have sex with men” indicating this as the only risk category for which no expense is envisaged.