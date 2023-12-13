La Spezia – The Financial Police executed a seizure worth 9 million euros total towards an entrepreneur from La Spezia in the nautical sector. The provision, signed by the judge for preliminary investigations Diana Brusacà, comes following an investigation conducted by the Prosecutor's Office of La Spezia into the bankruptcy of the company, which traded engines for yachts, led by the entrepreneur himself.

The financiers of the provincial command, directed by Colonel Benedetto Labianca, put the seals to two villas located in Porto Cervo and Cortina d'Ampezzo. Furthermore, 250 thousand euros deposited in an investment bank and a Tesla electric car were also seized.

The investigation, coordinated by prosecutor Monica Burani, actually began in 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, immediately after the company's bankruptcy. The financiers of the economic-financial police unit and of the prosecutor's office have analyzed current accounts and voluminous documentationin addition, several witnesses were interviewed who allowed us to reconstruct the company picture in depth. The accusation is fraudulent bankruptcy.