La Spezia – An information campaign dedicated exclusively to people over seventy. The latest initiative of the municipality of La Spezia, carried out by local police, aims to counter a phenomenon which, especially in the last period, has affected the city: scams against the elderly. The action is simple, but capillary. Two pillars: one flyer campaign and the establishment at the command of viale Amendola of a specific listening desk.

The municipal agents have already started the particular service for a few days. The patrols went to clubs, bowling alleys, parishes, parks, gardens or equipped play areas where grandparents accompany their grandchildren and there they began to distribute flyers. In the papers given to the elderly they are explained simply factual information about fraudas well as advice that can help them recognize potential dangers. Fundamental points, which can assist the person in creating self-protective habits in everyday life.

Then there is the other part of the initiative, the one that saw the establishment of a special listening point. The service is active from Monday to Friday. From 9 to 13 an agent is in charge of answering the reserved number 0187/726852. Doubts, suspicious situations and reports: the policeman is ready to listen to all the problems, dispense advice and, of course, get in touch with the other police forces. The helpdesk can also arrange with the elderly person in difficulty the home collection of complaints or testimonies relating to criminally relevant facts for attempted or completed frauds.

Finally, the usual ordinary municipal activities will start again in September. Staff of the corps, led by commander Francesco Bertoneri, will travel to all the centers for the elderly in La Spezia. During the meetings, the local police operator will comment on the projection of information slides, stimulating dialogue with the audience so that both the experiences lived and the dangers avoided can emerge, as well as emphasize the various types of scams. Naturally, these opportunities will be useful for continuing the campaign desired by the Municipality and implemented thanks to the Ministry of the Interior. Specifically, the flyers will be delivered and the reserved number connected to the ad hoc counter in the Viale Amendola branch will be distributed.

«With this project – he underlines the Councilor for Security Giulio Guerri – the local police expand their activities. Alongside the already active surveillance services and without any movement of resources and personnel, the initiative aims to combat a widespread and particularly odious criminal phenomenon such as that of scams against the elderly. In doing so, we are adding a further piece to our ever stronger commitment on the prevention front”