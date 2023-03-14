Monday – Accident at work in Luni, a 63-year-old electrician was killed around 7pm on Tuesday 14 March. The carabinieri of the Sarzana company together with the labor inspectorate core and 118 intervened in a building undergoing renovation, to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

The man, according to a first summary reconstruction, he would have lost his balance from a height of several meters, banging his head violently. There was nothing for him to do.