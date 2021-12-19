First public debate between a man of the government and representatives of dissent. Locci: “Too many contradictions”. “No, getting vaccinated is the only hope, everyone do it”

Spice – The face-to-face lasted over two hours between the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa and the local representative of the “free vax” Luca Locci. A tight response on the measures adopted by the government for the pandemic in progress. The debate, which took place in the Maggiolina park in the presence of a few hundred people, was moderated by Paolo Ardito, head of the La Spezia editorial office of the 19th century.

The meeting