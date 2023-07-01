La Spezia – He loses control of the small car and crashes into parked cars. Then, despite having basically lost the front of the car, it is escaped. It happened shortly after twenty in the Valdellora district of La Spezia. According to what was reconstructed by the municipal police, the small car, coming from the Spallanzani Gallery and heading towards Le Terrazze, skidded on a curve continuing in a straight line against a truck parked on the side of the road.

In an attempt to recover the right direction, the driver swerved to the left and collided this time against a parked car: the impact was particularly violent, so much so that the hit car was pushed out of the parking lot.

The driver, after freeing himself, put the car in forward gear and escaped. The loud noise of knocks and scrap metal attracted the attention of a person who managed to get the license plate and called the traffic police.

The agents started the investigation and found out that the person responsible for the incident was driving a car registered to a person who had been deceased for three years.

Thanks to a series of cross-checks of the data contained in the municipal and state archives, local police officers traced the driver’s identity. In his house, in the Favaro district, they also found the damaged car.

The man was still completely drunk. Subjected to tests with a breathalyser, the La Spezia wine turned out to have a blood alcohol content of 1.82. His license and car were confiscated and he was reported for driving while intoxicated which provides for a fine from 1,500 to 6 thousand euros, imprisonment from six months to one year and the accessory administrative sanction driving license suspension from one to two years with a reduction of 10 points. Since he caused a traffic accident, the penalties will be doubled and his license will be revoked.