La Spezia – One of the silhouettes that acted as a theater in Fossamastra for years will soon no longer be there. Demolition work on the conveyor belt of the Enel power plant has begun. “We are talking about a historic step, awaited by all the people of La Spezia – declares the mayor Pierluigi Peracchini -. A result for which we have been committed since the first day of our establishment and which has led to the agreement signed with Enel, which is starting to materialise”. (by Daniele Izzo)



01:21