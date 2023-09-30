La Spezia – It will be named after Norma Cossetto, martyr of the foibe, a street of the city. The road is the one that from the roundabout between via Fontevivo and via Angela Gotelli connects the new residential buildings, towards the entrance of the Don Gnocchi Foundation.

The announcement is made with pride by the city councilor Oscar Teja, nephew of Istrian exiles. «A battle – underlines Teja – that I have carried out since the beginning of my first mandate together with friends and associations».

Norma Cossetto was awarded the Gold Medal for Civil Merit by the President of the Republic Ciampi. Eighty years ago, Norma was a student, daughter of Italians in Istria: due to her family’s closeness to the fascist regime she was kidnapped, raped, tortured and thrown into the foiba of Villa Surani by Tito’s partisans.