Spice – A car with five boys on board was involved in a violent accident around 5.30 this morning along the road that connects La Spezia and Lerici.

According to an initial reconstruction, the vehicle skidded and crashed into the wall at the exit of the tunnel in Muggiano.

The girl driving, 23 years old, from Sarzana, reported “the semi-amputation of her left arm”: she was taken to the shock room of the Sant’Andrea hospital. The other boys, all the same age as the driver, have been transport to the emergency room in yellow code.