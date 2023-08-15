La Spezia – A courier from La Spezia yesterday, Monday 14 August, was struck down by an illness while he was working. The man, Fabrizio Croci, collapsed to the ground on the stairs of a house where he had delivered a package, and died.

It happened around 13.30, the time taken from the PDA supplied to the courier, which marked the closing of the last delivery made.

Investigations are underway into the incident but the Uiltrasporti Liguria union informs that “in recent years, the home delivery sector has exploded, times are frenetic and do not take into account the well-being of workers” reads a note. “Customers are always looking for greater productivity of the staff, not taking into consideration the human factor, age, weather conditions and the intense heat due to the ongoing climate changes – declares Giovanni Ciaccio, regional secretary of Uiltrasporti – We need to intervene before that it is too late, by reducing working hours and personnel loads, since it is not possible to bear the pace to which couriers are subjected for many years”.

The employer company, which operates on behalf of SDA, has already made itself available to support Fabrizio Croci’s family.

In recent days in Genoa, a protocol on the heat emergency was signed in the Prefecture which provides for layoffs above 35 degrees to protect workers from risks