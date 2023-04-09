La Spezia – She was sitting on one of the marble benches next to the bus stop, in via XXIV Maggio. He was waiting for the bus. Suddenly a large portion of the cornice of the building behind him collapsed. It was a miracle the woman wasn’t overwhelmed.

The incident happened around 8pm on Easter Sunday. The rubble that rained down from above was unloaded on the seat, splitting it in half. The woman was graze wounded in the shoulder. She was in shock, so much so that she had to be transferred to the nearby Sant’Andrea hospital emergency room. The roar alarmed the neighborhood.

There are usually a lot of people waiting at that stop. “It could have been a massacre,” stressed the worried inhabitants. Firefighters and police are working on the spot. It was necessary to close the road, diverting the cars against traffic on via Dalmazia. The road was congested for several hours. More patrols of the Arma were engaged on the spot. The building has recently been restored, the facade has been completely painted.

The collapse caused astonishment. The material fell from a height of about 25 meters. That’s why the impact was so violent. Firefighters they intervened with a ladder truck, for the safety of what remains of the ledge. The technicians of the Municipality of La Spezia also intervened.

The causes of the failure are not known. The experts will decide them. Having made this premise, the inhabitants of the area, who immediately went down to see, report that “there have been other recent episodes of detachment of plaster in the same street”. Many say they feel “a phenomenon of strong vibrations felt at every passage of public transport and other vehicles”. It is not known whether or not these vibrations can be connected to the episodes of failure. It can only be reported that there have been numerous reports, and that Arpal has also been involved.

The residents of one of the buildings around turned to an engineer to acquire a technical opinion, for fear of possible consequences on the masonry. Some have reported to the Municipality “dangerous undulations” of the building next to the one in which the cornice collapsed. “These jolts – reads the reports – would seem to be due to the inspection manholes built in the bus lane”. It seems that following the reports, the concrete structure was “reinforced, placing a thicker strip of asphalt in the affected area”. According to people in the area, the situation has not improved.