La Spezia – “From a psychological point of view it seems that the victory of the Italian Cup has helped the team to work better, but losing games like these as has happened to other teams can sometimes be a training path that helps you not to give things. for granted, and that’s why I kept the tension high during the week. ” Like this Luca GottiLa Spezia coach, spurs his team on the eve of the first league match against Empoli (Sunday 14 August, at 8.45 pm).

“For many players tomorrow is the first or one of the first experiences in Serie A, it is a new beginning and lived with a mixture of curiosity, enthusiasm and uncertainty – said the coach – At the moment I can say that we will not have Kovalenko available, he suffered a slight fatigue that will keep him out for a few days, we prefer not to risk. There will be other situations to evaluate but we’ll see what happens, we still have training available “.

“Goal salvation, focus on one challenge at a time”

Gotti set priorities: “I have learned over time that the most difficult match is always the next one. In Serie A the only easy matches are those that are already over and won, there are no others. Tomorrow we will face a club with which we share some similarities. and the goal of salvation, and although this match anticipates a very difficult calendar on paper, we have to focus on one challenge at a time and that’s what we’re doing. “

The coach took stock of the new arrivals: “Caldara is fully available, he is very physically structured and even if he is perhaps not at 100% today, there is the desire and the need to bring him to his optimal state as soon as possible. . Ekdal has just returned from an injury that greatly affected his use in the last championship, I am confident to take him to the bench and if I have the opportunity to let him put a few minutes in his legs. Dragowski despite having trained alone this summer is very well physically, I am certainly considering the possibility of having him play. “

“With Empoli we will verify the change”

“I know that Empoli will put us in difficulty in certain areas of the pitch, and we too will have the same chance – said Gotti on the first match of the championship – There are two new coaches in their respective benches, on the one hand there is Zanetti who he works in the wake of a tradition and a game system that he himself and the players know, on the other hand there is me who decided to take another direction and to change several things. For my part, in addition to the feelings of the eve that I have said before, for me it will be a test to see how this process of change is going “. So Luca Gotti, the La Spezia coach, on the eve of the first league match against Empoli.

