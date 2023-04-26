Spice – «The extraordinary opening of the Civic Museums it is an initiative that we had already launched for the long weekend over Easter and Easter Monday and found some appreciation. Therefore we have also proposed it again for the holidays around April 25th ». Thus the mayor Pierluigi Peracchini commented on the number of accesses to the exhibitions in La Spezia during the Liberation Day. As many as 1059, almost double the figure for the last Easter holidays.

The offer, varied and inclusive of various proposals, was appreciated both by the citizens of La Spezia and by the many tourists present, who flocked to the shores of the Gulf of Poets. The excellent result, specifically, it involved all the structures equally. Indeed, both the ongoing exhibitions and the permanent collections recorded positive numbers.

The answer was fair, divided between: the Palazzo delle Arti, where it was possible to see the art of Agostino Fossati up close; the Camec, which presented exhibitions dedicated to the sea of ​​La Spezia and to the versatile artist Sarenco; the Lia museum with “The contemporary of the classic”; the Giovanni Podenzana and the San Giorgio castle, a special site from which tourists could admire the entire Gulf of Poets as well as the exhibition “Caricatures from the Weimar era of a Bauhaus student”.

The mayor concludes: «We are happy with the number of registered accesses and we will continue to enhance our facilities. Let’s move forward with the project of a city of culture. An idea that foresees the presence in La Spezia of international exhibitions to be experienced all week, seven days a week».