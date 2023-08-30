Video

La Spezia – The firefighters of the La Spezia detachment intervened on the motorway junction, due to a fire that broke out on a bus. This is the viaduct of the so-called “del porto” expressway, which connects the Stagnoni area, in the city, to that of the Scoglietti, in Lerici. The vehicle was empty. There were no people on board, there were no injuries. The driver realized what was happening and got off immediately after pulling over. He then sounded the alarm. Traffic was interrupted to allow for the shutdown. The bus was returning from Lerici. It is a vehicle that is part of of the fleet of the city transport company. It is not one of the most recently purchased vehicles, company sources say, so it has a certain age and a certain mileage behind it. However, it had also been equipped with a fire-fighting system, as part of the last extraordinary maintenance. Numerous calls from citizens to the fire brigade: the smoke was visible from a great distance. The causes of the fire are still to be clarified. The carcass of the vehicle, which was completely destroyed by the flames, will be analyzed to establish that what started the flames.

