La Spezia – A boat with five people on board it caught fire without, fortunately, any injuries: the five boaters were saved by the Circomare di Santa Margherita Ligure and by the Capitaneria della Spezia who sent a patrol boat and the helicopter to the scene. All five crew members were rescued. The Sestri Levante Harbor Office also took part in the intervention.

Boat on fire between Moneglia and Deiva Marina



The boat remained at the mercy of the currents marines who transported her to Deiva Marina. From all the villages the smoke rising from the sea was visible until the vessel sank. The cause of the accident is not known at the moment.