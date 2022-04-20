It is the first time that the device is used in La Spezia

La Spezia – It has gone into a rage by first throwing objects at cars parked neighbors then he barricaded himself in the house with a 12-inch knife.

A man of about 40 years was eventually immobilized by the police officers of La Spezia with the taser recently supplied to the police.

Carabinieri and policemen intervened on the spot and after exhausting negotiations managed to entrust the man to the care of 118. According to the information, the man, a psychologist who does not practice, he would be addicted to the use of piscotropic substances.