La Spezia – The city has dropped the joker. The second edition of B2B Mare it was a success. The numbers say it, doubled compared to the debut year. The prospects bear witness to this. The will of the organizers was reiterated before more than 180 companies coming from all over the country: to become a fixed venue for a national business-to-business event. But above all, give the idea of ​​Cna, Confindustria and the Chamber of Commerce a European dimension. The step has already been taken in the appropriate places. This was reiterated by the general secretary of the Chamber of Commerce Marco Casarino: «Dialogues have recently started with the Unioncamere offices in Brussels. We want B2B mare to become, through synergistic action between institutions, associations and businesses, a continental-level event.”

Depth, numbers and purposes are there. The day was a shining example of this. Already in the early morning there were many companies present at the Largo Fiorillo Cruise Terminal. «The event has doubled compared to last year – explains the vice president of Confindustria Ettore Antonelli – Around 180 companies participated and there were 650 appointments on the calendar. We are practically talking about an appointment every forty seconds. The organization was excellent. Planning tables, appointments and matching between companies was not easy. But we succeeded and the result was a very successful B2B event.”

Which has the objective of growing further and becoming fixed. Davide Mazzola, president of Cna La Spezia, reminds us of this: «Our focus must be on young people. We need to create jobs so that they can stay in the area. We hope, through this initiative, to make Spezia increasingly a place that is not only beautiful but also good to live in.”

Training is an issue that the Councilor for Economic Development also wanted to press Patrizia Saccone: «The investment in this sense has borne fruit. We are the nautical capital of the world and we will also demonstrate it with a new initiative. Signs chosen by the construction sites will soon be placed at the city entrances. Each of them will have a QR code that will take you directly to the construction site. The Blue Economy will be increasingly just a click away.”

But the news doesn’t end here. As reported by the general secretary of the Authority Federica Montaresi, on 3 October the «renewals of Italian Sea Group, San Lorenzo and Baglietto were voted on. Concessions thanks to which the Port System Authority has updated investments for 75 million euros and more than six hundred jobs.”

During the morning, numbers and words then gave way to the highlight of the event: the business-to-business meetings. The tables filled up. The appointments, lasting twenty minutes, followed one another quickly. There were companies from all over Italy. “It’s the first time for us” the managers said Nobilpan Parma and Sanguinetti Chiavari. Both companies arrived in the Gulf of Poets looking for new customers and development opportunities. The same objective that pushed Officine Maggiali to participate: «The initiative is very beautiful and interesting – underlines the owner -. Even for us, despite being from La Spezia, it’s the first time. We are open to everything: we are looking for customers and collaborations.”