La Spezia – Inspector Admiral Davide Gabrielli, director of the Naval Support and Experimentation Center of La Spezia, was found lifeless this morning at the Admiralty Building where he lived. The officer was 61 years old.

To find the body would have been some employees on duty at the building, where officers stationed in the Ligurian city find accommodation. Doctor and 118 rescuers, who intervened around 8 this morning, found the death, which occurred according to a first hypothesis the previous evening due to a sudden illness.

Gabrielli had reached the top of the CSSN, center of excellence in the development of the scientific and technological programs of the Navy with offices in La Spezia, Livorno, Nettuno and Augusta, since last January after having played the role of Chief of Staff of the School Command of the Military navy in Ancona. He leaves behind a wife and two children.