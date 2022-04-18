La Spezia – A team of the La Spezia Fire Brigade intervened this evening inside the port area in viale San Bartolomeo to rescue an injured worker on board a merchant ship.

The man was operating on the deck of a container ship moored at Molo Fornelli when he was hit by a container that threw him to the ground.

The Fire Brigade boarded together with the 118 medical staff immediately stabilized the injured person on a stretcher and transferred him to the quay using a basket moved by one of the port cranes. The worker was taken to the emergency room for medical checks.