the crash

La Spezia – A public assistance car from Sarzana and a Slovenian coach with 77 passengers on board. These are the two vehicles that this morning, around 11, collided in Viale Italia, near the hospital. The bus was proceeding towards the arsenal, while the car traveled with sirens blaring due to the transport of plasma. All passengers were unharmed, two minor injuries: the tour guide and the driver of the car.(Video Daniele Izzo)



00:35