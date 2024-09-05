the case

The first stage of the Giro della Lunigiana was a scary one. About ten kilometers after the start, an accident involved two runners and a cameraman who was following the race. The accident occurred on Via Provinciale, in Sarzana. The three were taken to the hospital. The athletes involved are Jacob Omrezel, a 17-year-old Slovenian and one of the favorites of the race, and Jacopo Sasso, a boy from Veneto who has already won silver at the European track events.



