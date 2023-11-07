La Spezia – He went out for exercise, without showing any apparent signs of

unease. He returned and hanged himself in his cell, probably using a sheet. Rescue attempts carried out by the prison police and cardiac resuscitation by medical staff failed to save him. The dramatic episode occurred inside the La Spezia prison. It was he who decided to end his existence a man just 53 years old. According to what was learned, he had entered the detention facility only a few days ago. It appears that his request for an alternative measure to imprisonment was rejected. It also seems that his rehabilitation process was now at the end, so much so that he should have been released by the end of the year. The man shared one of the cells on the ground floor of the structure with a companion.

Normally they are those intended for isolation, but a serious problem of water infiltration has made a large part of the prison unusable. It seems there are fifty, unusable seats. For this reason, with a population of 160 inmates, all possible spaces are used. The incident caused condolences. The Uil Penitenziaria itself, through its delegate Fabio Pagani, issued a note reporting that the 166 million prison restructuring plan does not include “even a cent for Liguria”. The prison in La Spezia was recently renovated, Pagani notes, but the fact is that it is leaking from all sides. Those works, he recalls, had ended up at the center of an investigation for alleged “rigged tenders”. The trade unionist notes that it is difficult to work in a structure that has two unusable floors and expresses bitterness because “once again the prison police plays the role of a Cinderella among the police forces”. According to data recently released by the Ristretti Orizzonti association, in 2022 there were 84 suicides in Italian penitentiary institutions. It was the highest number in the last thirty years, “one case every four and a half days”. On average they were under forty years old, adding up the 22 boys under 30, the 31 between 30 and 40, the 19 between 40 and 50 and the 12 over the age of 50.