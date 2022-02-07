The City Council wants to put a stop to the phenomenon of indiscriminate abandonment of garbage

La Spezia – The Municipality of La Spezia says stop to the crafty waste disposal. This morning the project “Video surveillance network of the zonal islands used as roadside collection points “aimed at putting a stop to the ever widespread phenomenon of indiscriminate abandonment of waste.

The project, proposed by the Councilor for the Waste Cycle Kristopher Casati, foreseesand the creation of a video surveillance networkequal to the value of 1 million euros, which will cover well 50 zonal islands used for separate waste collection of waste.

All aimed at improving the quality of the waste collected and the definitive unmasking of the so-called “crafty” waste. For this reason, the service will also make use of the collaboration of the local police command, both in real time and in video recording. This will therefore allow you to constantly monitor the waste situation in the city and consequently surprise any offenders.