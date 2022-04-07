The figure doubles considering the entire investment plan up to 2024. The interventions already completed

Spice – Over ninety-eight million euros of public works are foreseen in the 2022-2024 Investment Plan of the Municipality of La Spezia, of which almost half, 43 million and 400 thousand, are already underway with some actions completed or nearing completion.

Among those who will soon see the finish line there is the enhancement and restoration of the former convent of the Poor Clares for 518 thousand euros close to the historic center.